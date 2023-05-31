English
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit South Africa, Namibia from June 1 to 6, check full itinerary
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023

    Apart from attending the BRICS meeting, Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. The Indian EAM's visit to South Africa and Namibia aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and the two countries. Jaishankar’s visit to Namibia will be the first by an External Affairs Minister of India.

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be on a two-nation tour of African countries, South Africa and Namibia, from June 1 to June 6, as per an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. The EAM will be in South Africa from June 1 to June 3 to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town, the statement said.

    The BRICS is the grouping of the five largest developing countries of the world— Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
    Here’s the complete itinerary
    EAM S Jaishankar will be attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting from June 1 to June 3 in Cape Town.
