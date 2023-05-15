The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's latest photo, in which he is seen in sunglasses, has gone viral on social media. During his visit to Sweden, Jaishankar held meetings with Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. However, it was his stylish choice of sunglasses that created a buzz on the internet.
Jaishankar took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself donning formal attire and trendy sunglasses. He wrote, “Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security.”
The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others compared him to iconic figures like James Bond and Tom Cruise.
ALSO READ |
Deep strength, Make in India & an Atmanirbhar Bharat key for India’s economic future: EAM S Jaishankar
“Nice goggles, Sir. Shri Modi's effects are visible on your dressing style,” wrote a user.
“Awesome look, Sir. You are the hero and 007 Bond of India,” read another comment.
|Sir, the meeting was surely good, but you are giving tough competition in style to a young visitor,” said a third user.
Here are a few more comments:
“Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt have competition.”
“Sir, the glasses suit you very well.”
“You look very young and dashing, Sir.”
ALSO READ: Taking the eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to security interests: Jaishankar at SCO
This visit to Sweden marks Jaishankar's first as the external affairs minister and holds special significance as India and Sweden celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.
During his stay, Jaishankar is participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial and will attend the opening ceremony of the India Trilateral Forum, which brings together representatives from India, Europe, and the US. His discussions will include topics such as India-EU relations, benefiting from Sweden's current role as the EU Council's Presidency.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read