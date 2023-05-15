The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's latest photo, in which he is seen in sunglasses, has gone viral on social media. During his visit to Sweden, Jaishankar held meetings with Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. However, it was his stylish choice of sunglasses that created a buzz on the internet.

Jaishankar took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself donning formal attire and trendy sunglasses. He wrote, “Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security.”

The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others compared him to iconic figures like James Bond and Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ |

“Nice goggles, Sir. Shri Modi's effects are visible on your dressing style,” wrote a user.

“Awesome look, Sir. You are the hero and 007 Bond of India,” read another comment.

|Sir, the meeting was surely good, but you are giving tough competition in style to a young visitor,” said a third user.

Here are a few more comments:

“Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt have competition.”

“Sir, the glasses suit you very well.”

“You look very young and dashing, Sir.”

This visit to Sweden marks Jaishankar's first as the external affairs minister and holds special significance as India and Sweden celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

During his stay, Jaishankar is participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial and will attend the opening ceremony of the India Trilateral Forum, which brings together representatives from India, Europe, and the US. His discussions will include topics such as India-EU relations, benefiting from Sweden's current role as the EU Council's Presidency.