External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's latest photo, in which he is seen in sunglasses, has gone viral on social media. During his visit to Sweden, Jaishankar held meetings with Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. However, it was his stylish choice of sunglasses that created a buzz on the internet.

Jaishankar took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself donning formal attire and trendy sunglasses. He wrote, “Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security.”

Good to meet Defence Minister Pål Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security. pic.twitter.com/XxuynzE95Z— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 14, 2023

The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others compared him to iconic figures like James Bond and Tom Cruise.