English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's photo from his Sweden visit goes viral; here is why

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's photo from his Sweden visit goes viral; here is why

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's photo from his Sweden visit goes viral; here is why
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:53:26 PM IST (Published)

The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's latest photo, in which he is seen in sunglasses, has gone viral on social media. During his visit to Sweden, Jaishankar held meetings with Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. However, it was his stylish choice of sunglasses that created a buzz on the internet.

Jaishankar took to Twitter, sharing a photo of himself donning formal attire and trendy sunglasses. He wrote, “Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security.”
 
The photo swiftly garnered reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their admiration for Jaishankar's fashion sense. Some netizens attributed his stylish look to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others compared him to iconic figures like James Bond and Tom Cruise.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X