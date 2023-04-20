External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to meet UN Secretary-General to discuss Sudan crisis

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is closely monitoring the developments in Sudan and is in touch with people through various channels.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss the ongoing unrest in Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on April 20. The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the current situation in the African country, and the safety of residents and visitors alike.

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is closely monitoring the developments in Sudan and is in touch with people through various channels.

"The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals. We are in touch with people through different channels," he said.

#WATCH | We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation: MEA spox on the evacuation of Indians from #Sudan pic.twitter.com/oPYGCKTOzF — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The MEA has also been keeping a close watch on the Indian community in Sudan, although for security reasons, the exact number of Indians and their current status in the country has not been disclosed, Bagchi informed.

“The Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, functioning and rendering all services with officials working from separate locations. Nobody is inside the Embassy building right now" Bagchi said addressing reporters on Thursday.

When asked about plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan, Bagchi said that some plans are being worked out, but it will depend on the ground situation.

Fighting between the forces of two rival generals in Sudan has shown no signs of abating, and the situation in the country remains volatile.

Chaos engulfed Africa’s third-largest country on Saturday as Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engaged in a ferocious battle over control of the capital, Khartoum.

Additionally, the MEA has established a control room to provide assistance to Indians who are currently in Sudan. It has been reported that there are a number of individuals from the Indian state of Karnataka who are among those stranded in the conflict-ridden nation.

Contact details for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in