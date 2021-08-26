Explosion outside Kabul airport, confirms Pentagon; casualties unclear

The US military has confirmed that there was an explosion outside the Kabul airport on August 26. However, the number of casualties is unclear at the moment.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby wrote on Twitter.

