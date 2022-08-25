Explainer: Impact of Joe Biden's student loan scheme on US consumers

By CNBCTV18.com

Keeping a long-awaited promise to help debt-ridden students, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will forgive student loans of up to $20,000.

As per the announcement, $10,000 loan debt would be cancelled for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and married couples making less than $250,000. Students receiving Pell Grants and low-interest federal loans will have up to $20,000 of their debt cancelled.

How much will this cost?

In April, the New York Federal Reserve calculated that this scheme would cost the Federal government $321 billion and estimated that Biden's announcement is set to benefit 11.8 million borrowers or 31 percent of the total number.

But the White House claims that the benefits would reach 20 million borrowers, of which nearly 90 percent make under $75,000 a year.

Biden administration officials declined to provide the total cost of the student debt relief plan, but several economists estimate the numbers to be anywhere between $300 to $600 billion.

Tax penalty

Unlike other cancelled debts, the forgiven amount, in this case, would not be treated as taxable income. This is in regard to the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief act made in 2021 that made any student loan forgiveness tax-free through 2025.

Impact on Inflation

Critics of Biden's new announcement, including Republicans and some economists, believe that new consumer spending power unleashed by forgiving loans could drive up prices for consumer goods, including automobiles, homes and so on.

However, the White House has maintained that the impact of restarting loan payments in 2023 will be deflationary.

US student debt problem

Students in the US hold about $1.75 trillion in debt, according to the latest Federal Reserve figures. Most of them, $1.62 trillion are held by the federal government.

According to the New York Fed, the debt is accumulated by around 43 million borrowers, a figure that includes students and their parents and is dominated by borrowers under age 40.

Skyrocketing cost of higher education in the past three decades is said to be the main reason behind the rising debt.

(With inputs from Reuters)