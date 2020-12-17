  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Agriculture

Explained: Why is China importing rice from India for the first time in decades?

Updated : December 17, 2020 08:42 PM IST

In 2019, India ranked ninth among the fourteen countries that supplied rice to China.
China avoids buying rice from India, citing quality issues. It has been importing from countries like Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.
Explained: Why is China importing rice from India for the first time in decades?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Dhampur Sugars earmarks 1/5 produce for exports after govt's Rs 3,500 crore subsidy

Dhampur Sugars earmarks 1/5 produce for exports after govt's Rs 3,500 crore subsidy

Next 1-2 decades will see strong growth due to low penetration, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Next 1-2 decades will see strong growth due to low penetration, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement