Explained: Why have US-Russia relations been so tense

Diplomatic relations between the US and Russia are currently at their lowest since the end of the Cold War. The temperamental relationship between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers has been simmering in the recent past but tensions over further escalations at the Ukraine-Russia border signalled increased tensions. While the certainty of conflict around the region, and its resulting geopolitical impact, remains up in the air, the incidence does pit Russia and the US once more at the opposite sides of a potential conflict.

But this is not the first time that the two countries have faced off. Many would remember the high tensions during the early 1980s and late 1960s when the world was facing a distinct possibility of all-out nuclear war due to the rising tensions between the then USSR and the US.

While tensions today are not that high, have the two countries always been at odds with each other?

Relations before the 20th century

The tensions that would come to define Russia and the United States would not really take shape until the start of the 20th century. Before that period, starting from the War of American Independence, the two countries actually enjoyed somewhat of a friendly relationship. Russia had even been one of the few nations to offer support, moral though it was, during the Civil War as well.

While it would be wrong to say that both countries saw no contradictions or conflict of goals, the nations did manage to settle them mostly amicably. Most of the relationship was based on mutual appreciation and the fact that both regarded Great Britain and its empire as their foremost rival.

The feelings were perhaps captured by noted writer Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, on his visit to Crimea during 1867. The writer had presented a letter written by him and other American tourists to the Russian Czar, Alexander II.

“America owes much to Russia; is indebted to her in many ways; and chiefly for her unwavering friendship in the season of her greatest need. That the same friendship may be hers in time to come, we confidently pray; that she is, and will be grateful to Russia, and to her Sovereign for it, we know full well; that she will ever forfeit it by any premeditated, unjust act or unfair course; it would be treason to believe,” he had written.

The tumultuous 20th century

Attitude towards Russia however quickly started to shift during the very end of the 19th century and the start of the next millennia. The oppressive practices of the Russian Empire and its violent pogroms against minorities and the Jews soured American sentiments.

This very change in sentiment was captured through another one of Twain’s letters though this one remained unpublished in his lifetime.

“Consider the Czar of Russia. His powers are a theft to-day, just as they were when they came originally into his family. His portrait hangs everywhere that you may go, throughout his dominions. His eighty million slaves, instead of being privileged to clod it with mud wherever they find it, and say "This is the posterity of that highwayman that robbed our fathers," are actually required to take their hats off when they come into its presence, and humbly salute it. ... The Czar requires every Russian to spend the fifteen best and most efficient years of his life in the army; and then turns him adrift without pension and ignorant of all ways of sustaining life except by killing people,” he had written about the son of the emperor he had once praised.

The Rise of Communism

The establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the resulting ‘red-scare’ that swept across America would further sour relationships between the two countries. While the two countries would be briefly close allies due to the necessities of WWII, the end of the war saw tensions slowly ramp up again.

Though there were periods of de-escalation, it was only after the rise of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last President of the Soviet Union, and the dissolution of the USSR that the countries would enjoy friendly relations outside of conflict after nearly 110 years.

The liberal president of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton saw relations normalise considerably. The period saw the US even try to lend aid to Russia to transform it into a liberal capitalistic market, though it was marked by a period of rife corruption, growing inequality and rising depression by the mid-1990s due to botched reform efforts (which were not helped by the global recessions of the late 90s.

However, the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War of 1999 marked the start of two decades of steady decline in relations with Russia. Increasing US influence in Eastern Europe, with former Eastern bloc countries joining the NATO also miffed Russia which considered the geographical area its sphere of influence.

The rise of President Vladimir Putin also harkened an increase of a revisionist, nationalist and authoritarian Russia. While relations enjoyed some modicum of cooperation in the 2000s, due to both nations focusing on their goals of eradicating global Islamic terror, the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 was the first major dip in relationships.

Sanctions from the US, Russia granting asylum to Edward Snowden, NATO invasion of Libya, Russian and US intervention in the Syrian Civil War, and finally the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 started to lead to escalation tensions between the two countries.

Perhaps the last straw which ended hopes of normalising relationships between the two countries in the near term was the Russian interference in the US Presidential Election of 2016, where cyber cells were responsible for spreading misinformation and sowing discontent to the favour of President Donald Trump . The continued cyber-attacks, Russian support of Ukrainian rebels in the Donbas regions, and further interference in the 2020 elections further complicated matters.