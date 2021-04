US President Joe Biden has announced an end to the almost two-decade-long war in Afghanistan stating that American forces would withdraw from the Asian country by September 11, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The decision is final and not "conditions-based", Biden clarified on Wednesday.

"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," he said.

The US president stated that he cannot explain why American troops should continue to stay in Afghanistan 20 years after the horrific attack.

"Rather than return to war with Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come," he said.

US attacked terror forces in Afghanistan in 2001, after Al Qaeda wrecked havoc in the US flying passenger aircraft into the twin-towers in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia.

How did it begin?

Al-Qaeda, the international terror network, attacked the US on September 11, 2001. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in human history that killed over 3,000 people. The US blamed their leader Osama bin Laden, who was operating under the cover of the Taliban.

When the Taliban was asked to handover bin Laden, it refused, leading to military efforts to invade Afghanistan.

The US along with NATO, invoked Article 5 of the NATO Charter for the first time, wherein 60 countries would send their troops to fight in what the US called 'Operation Enduring Freedom'.

The then US President George W Bush had said: "These carefully targeted actions are designed to disrupt the use of Afghanistan as a terrorist base of operations and to attack the military capability of the Taliban regime."

Within two months of the US-led attack on Afghanistan, the Taliban's control on its territory weakened.

How did the Taliban react?

They ran. Several Talibani leaders ran to Pakistan. It seemed like a safe option ... until it was not. By 2004, the capital Kabul was governed by a new US-backed government.

The aftermath?

Osama bin Laden was killed and NATO forces withdrew from the Asian nation.

In 2011, former US President Barack Obama had Laden killed by US Navy SEALs in a raid on his residence in Pakistan. Soon after, according to a news report, NATO called back their forces due to war fatigue. At the time, over 1,00,000 US troops were deployed in Afghanistan.

However, Obama doubted whether the Afghan military could hold on its own, which prompted him to leave a part of the military back in Afghanistan.

This withdrawal created a vacuum and the Taliban used the opportunity to regain the control it had lost. By the end of 2018, the Taliban was active in almost 70 percent of Afghanistan.

When administrations changed and Trump became the US President, Pentagon asked Trump to deploy additional 3,500 troops in the country.

But three years later, driven by the "Taliban's tenacity", Trump began another drawdown.

Why did the war last so long?

There are several reasons for the war to have lasted 20 years. One, the Afghan government wasn't effective in dealing with the Taliban. Two, the Taliban was tenacious. It regrouped and came back after every military loss.

Also, according to BBC, the US did not have a clear political strategy to be successful with the drawdown.

Plus, Pakistan nurtured the Taliban, despite its continuous denials to Washington. That helped the group maximize its leverage during peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

What is the US trying to accomplish in Afghanistan?

America wants to keep Afghanistan from becoming a breeding ground of terror groups like al Qaeda. The US has been involved in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban to achieve just that for the past few years.

But America's strategies to achieve this goal changed as Presidents changed, so much so that the war became unwinnable. The Washinton Post, in an investigation, found the proof.

On December 9, 2020, it wrote: "Senior US officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable."

The US finally realised and accepted this publicly. In his speech on Wednesday, Biden said, no amount of US forces can deter the Taliban or end the war.

