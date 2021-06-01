  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Explained: Why China now wants couples to have three children

Updated : June 01, 2021 17:57:03 IST

China's population growth rate has slipped to slowest since 1950s; births have fallen for 4 consecutive years
Earlier 2-child policy did not work due to anxiety over lack of day care, education costs, parent care concerns
Govt now promises to improve maternity leave and workplace protections
Explained: Why China now wants couples to have three children
Published : June 01, 2021 05:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

MG Motor India reports sale of 1,016 units in May

MG Motor India reports sale of 1,016 units in May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement