Explained: Why calls to boycott French products are growing in the Muslim world

Updated : October 28, 2020 07:47 AM IST

In early October, the French President described Islam as a "religion in crisis", which prompted backlash.
Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been protesting and calling for a boycott of French goods.
France has called the protests unjustified, which is a "baseless" narrative of statements made by the French President.
