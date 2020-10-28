World Explained: Why calls to boycott French products are growing in the Muslim world Updated : October 28, 2020 07:47 AM IST In early October, the French President described Islam as a "religion in crisis", which prompted backlash. Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been protesting and calling for a boycott of French goods. France has called the protests unjustified, which is a "baseless" narrative of statements made by the French President. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.