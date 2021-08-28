Kabul airport bombings: US attacks ISIS Khorasan; what we know so far

Less than 48 hours after the attack at the Kabul airport, the United States retaliated with an airstrike against a “planner” of ISIS Khorasan, an ISIS-affiliated group.

In a statement late on Friday night, US Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban said, “US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation on August 27 against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

However, the identity of the terrorists has not been revealed. According to a Reuters report, the ISIS-K planner was in a car with another associate during the strike. Both were killed, the report added.

Also Read | Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over

Who is ISIS Khorasan?

The ISIS Khorasan is an ISIS-affiliated group that operates out of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It claimed responsibility for the August 26 terror attack in Kabul.

On August 26, a suicide bombing carried out by ISIS-K claimed the lives of at least 170 civilians, including 13 US service members.

This attack resulted in the largest loss of lives for the US military in Afghanistan in a decade. Besides Afghans and US soldiers, three British nationals, including a child, were also among those killed.

The bomber — who was carrying about 25 pounds of explosives packed with shrapnel — detonated himself amidst the people waiting to get into the Kabul airport through the Abbey gate. The attack left a pile of corpses in an adjacent sewage canal.

ISIS-K is said to have close ties with the Haqqani Network, an Afghan guerrilla insurgent group. However, there has been no evidence suggesting ISIS-K's collusion with the Taliban.

Like most terrorist organisations, the biggest source of funding for ISIS-K is the sale of narcotics and human trafficking. Currently, ISIS-K is said to be led by Dr Shahab Al Mujahir. However, not much information is available on him in the public domain.

US airstrike and Joe Biden’s pledge

After the Kabul attack, US President Joe Biden had vowed to hunt down terrorists and make them pay for carrying out an attack while the US Marines were conducting an evacuation exercise.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, at her daily news conference, said, “I think he (Joe Biden) made it clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the Earth anymore.”

Biden has promised a full withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn nation by August 31.