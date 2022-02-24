Explained: What new 'massive' sanctions could Russia face; their implications

The European Union, NATO and the members of the Group of 7 (G7) would respond to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine with “most massive sanctions,” Germany said on February 24.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," AFP quoted Annalena Baerbock, German Minister of Foreign Affairs, as saying.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said the world would “hold Russia accountable” for the death and destruction underway in Ukraine. He said the US, its allies and partners would unveil new restrictions on Russia “in a united and decisive way.” Biden is likely to spell out fresh sanctions when he addresses the nation later on February 24.

Ahead of an emergency meeting of the G7 industrialised nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the West would agree to “massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," AFP reported.

The US, UK and other countries have already announced measures to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back military from Ukraine. Russian forces launched the military assault on Ukraine soon after Putin announced his decision in a pre-dawn TV statement. The next round of sanctions may have a deeper impact than the underwhelming initial tranche.

What sanctions have been imposed so far?

On February 23, the West imposed a number of sanctions on Russia for ordering troops into eastern Ukraine after recognising two pro-Russia regions as independent. The sanctions by the US, EU and UK targeted banks and wealthy individuals. Germany halted a $11.6-billion gas pipeline project, the Nord Stream 2, owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

Washington prevented two Russian banks -- VEB and Promsvyazbank -- from trading in debt markets in the US and Europe.

UK announced sanctions on three Russian billionaires Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, and five Russian banks, Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank.

Russia will also not be allowed to sell sovereign debt in London, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on February 23.

Sanctions by the 27-member EU targeted 351 Russian politicians who voted for recognising the two separatist regions in Ukraine. Another 27 Russian officials and institutions from the defence and banking sectors also faced sanctions from the EU.

New round of sanctions

The US and EU are considering sanctions that could block Russia's access to technology and financial markets. Biden could unleash fresh reprisals on members close to the Russian President.

One measure that the West could take would be to exclude Russia from the global financial messaging service, Swift. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already requested the world to immediately take this measure.

Based in Belgium, Swift is a banking system that is used by financial institutions around the world for quick transactions between accounts in 200 different countries. Under pressure from the US, Swift had banned Iran from its system in 2012. Russia could face delays in payments for its oil and gas exports if this sanction is imposed.

Another tough sanction would be to block Russian oil and gas exports. However, European nations would be largely impacted by this decision as Russia supplies 26 percent of crude oil and 38 percent of the region's gas, BBC reported.

The US, EU and UK could also think of blacklisting Russian banks and preventing them from conducting international transactions. If more Russian banks are sanctioned, it could have a devastating impact on the financial sector of the country. However, the move would hurt western investors who have pumped in money into these banks as well.

Another restriction could be barring companies from selling goods such as semiconductor microchips to Russia. This too is likely to hurt Western companies that manufacture and supply semiconductor microchips.