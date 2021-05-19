Explained: What landed China's Huarong Asset Management in trouble Updated : May 19, 2021 17:42:49 IST Huarong faces huge outstandings, has failed to sell off its non-core assets in the last three years Bondholders nervous as both Moody's and Fitch have downgraded company's bonds China's insurance watchdog has asked lenders to extend Huarong’s upcoming loans by 6 months Published : May 19, 2021 04:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply