Explained: What is Victory Day and why the world is watching Vladimir Putin?

As Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, Western officials fear that President Vladimir Putin could use the occasion to officially declare war on Ukraine.

After months of buildup on Ukraine’s borders, Russia had announced a military operation to liberate the Donbas region. The territory has been claimed by two Russian-backed separatist states since 2014. Although some contemplated that Kyiv would be captured in just a few days, Russian forces faced fierce resistance.

Frustrated at the lack of progress in subduing Ukraine and devoid of any real military victory, observers now believe Putin will be pushed to declare total war on Victory Day.

What is Victory Day?

Victory Day is a day of pride for Russia. It was on this day in 1945 that the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in World War II. On May 8, 1945, (May 9 in Moscow's time zone), Germany had signed its Instrument of Surrender in Berlin, with which the war ended in Europe. Around 27 million soldiers and civilians from the Soviet Union had lost their lives in the war.

May 9 is a national holiday, typically marked by an elaborate parade of thousands of soldiers, military vehicles and fighter jets in Moscow’s Red Square.

This year is the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Soviet Russia had earlier only occasionally observed the Victory Day parade. It was revived by President Boris Yeltsin on the occasion of the 50th anniversary in 1995. However, President Vladimir Putin in 2008 turned it into an annual event, showcasing military hardware.

Russia had hoped for victory by May 9

In March, a report in the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent had said Russia planned to end the war by May 9. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the country was not rushing to end its offensive in Ukraine by Victory Day.

When Russia annexed Ukraine, Putin had repeatedly said the "special operation" was aimed at "de-Nazifying" Ukraine and that freeing its neighbour of Nazis was a matter of Russian survival.

"This year, the primary objective was to announce the victory that was supposed to happen in February," the BBC quoted Ernest Wyciszkiewicz from the Centre for Polish-Russian Dialogue and Understanding.

In 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea, Putin had spoken about defeating fascism in Red Square on Victory Day. He had then flown to the Black Sea port of Sevastopol to celebrate his new victory before thousands of onlookers.

This year, instead of celebrating the victory over Ukraine's government, Kremlin will have to celebrate the capture of most of Mariupol. The defeat of the Azov battalion, which Russia has tried to portray as Nazi, is likely to resonate on Victory Day, BBC reported.

What to expect?

Given that Victory Day is of great significance to Russians and Putin, observers believe Kremlin will try to use it for some purpose.

“My fear is that Putin will use the holiday to announce a new offensive and new phase of the war.” Stephen Norris, professor of Russian history at the University of Miami, told Al Jazeera.

However, some say Putin may not take the risk of all-out warfare.

“A full-on mobilisation is extremely costly politically and actually puts Putin in the territory where there are risks to the stability of his regime,” NBC News quoted Nataliya Bugayova, a Russia research fellow at Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, as saying.

Although Russians seem to be supporting the Ukrainian offensive, they may not want to fight and die in it, Bugayova added.

Instead of announcing an all-out war or reconciliation, Putin could also announce sending additional troops to help operations in the Donbas region. This could also give Russia some more time to replenish its battlefield capability, NBC News reported.