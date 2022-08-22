Explained: What is the UN Arms Trade Treaty — its goals and challenges

By CNBCTV18.com

Members of the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) are set to meet between August 22-26 for the eighth annual conference in Geneva to discuss the challenges and future of the treaty. At present, there are 111 members who have ratified the agreement since it came into force in 2014. Another 30 countries have signed the treaty, with the Philippines being the latest entrant, joining in March 2022.

Despite the efforts of the alliance to regulate the transfer of conventional weapons, its signatories and other powerful nations have often questioned, ignored and breached its terms. At present, global trade in arms is worth over $2 trillion, PTI reported.

What is the arms trade treaty?

The landmark Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which regulates cross-border trade in conventional arms, including small arms, battle tanks, combat aircraft, missiles and missile launchers, and warships, came into force on December 24, 2014.

The treaty was introduced to prohibit transfers of certain kinds of arms and to establish a specific criterion for making arms transfer decisions.

It aims to prevent governments from supplying arms to abusers of human rights, violators of the laws of war, terrorists, and organised criminal groups.

Despite being the world’s largest exporter of lethal weapons, the US played a major role in the negotiation of the treaty. It signed the treaty in 2013, but former president Donald Trump “unsigned” the treaty three years ago. In the meantime, China ratified the ATT.

Japan, western European countries, members of the African Union and those who are part of the Organisation of American States support the treaty. However, countries like Russia, India and Saudi Arabia, who are major arms exporting and importing states, are not part of the ATT. India has not signed the treaty as it believes the ATT does not sufficiently provide for the rights of a state to import arms for national security.

Objective and purpose

The objective of this treaty is to establish common international standards for regulating international trade in conventional arms. It also aims to prevent and eradicate illicit trade in conventional arms.

The purpose of the treaty is to ensure international and regional peace, security and stability, reduce human suffering and promote cooperation, transparency and responsible action among the signatories.

Challenges

The lack of support by some of the world’s great powers has reduced the reach of the treaty.

Every year, members of the treaty need to provide annual reports on the trade in conventional weapons in the preceding year. However, the percentage of members complying with this criterion has fallen from 84 percent in 2015 to just 52 percent in 2021. The waning commitment of the members makes the ATT's growing number of participants almost irrelevant.