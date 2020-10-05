World Explained: What is the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh? Updated : October 05, 2020 10:23 PM IST It is an Armenian-controlled enclave, recognized internationally from the past three decades as a part of Azerbaijan. The fear is that Azerbaijan is now bent on taking back the entire enclave. International mediation has failed to bring about a breakthrough in the region. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.