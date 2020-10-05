  • SENSEX
Explained: What is the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Updated : October 05, 2020 10:23 PM IST

It is an Armenian-controlled enclave, recognized internationally from the past three decades as a part of Azerbaijan.
The fear is that Azerbaijan is now bent on taking back the entire enclave.
International mediation has failed to bring about a breakthrough in the region.
