By CNBCTV18.com

Mini China uses the constitutional principle ‘one-country, two systems’ to govern the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the “one country, two systems” policy proved to be the best institutional mechanism for Hong Kong and Macau and should be adhered to in the long run.

Speaking at the opening session of the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist party in China on Sunday, October 16, Jinping said the regions will enjoy high autonomy and be administered by patriots.

“(We must) implement the principles of ‘one country, two systems', ‘Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong’, ‘Macau people administering Macau’,” Jinping said at the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress which was attended by around 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Jinping also said China should support the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau in “developing their economy, improving people’s livelihoods, solving deep-seated contradictions and problems in economic and social development”. The focus of China in these two regions should be on promoting long-term prosperity and stability.

ALSO READ:

What is “one country, two systems”?

China uses the constitutional principle “one country, two systems” to govern the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau. According to the principle, Hong Kong and Macau, both former colonies, will be allowed to have independent economic and political systems from that of mainland China, while still being a part of the country.

When was it first proposed?

The policy was originally proposed by the former paramount leader of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s after he took over the reins of the country. While promising higher autonomy to Taiwan, Deng planned to unify China and Taiwan under the one country two systems policy.

As per Deng’s plan, Taiwan could follow its capitalist economic system and have its own separate administration and army but continue to be under Chinese sovereignty. However, Taiwan rejected the Communist Party’s offer. Since then, the island functions as a separate entity from mainland China, even though Beijing claims it to be a part of the country.

Administration of Hong Kong and Macau

The “one country, two systems” policy resurfaced when China started negotiating the return of Hong Kong and Macau from Britain and Portugal, respectively.

Hong Kong had been under British rule since 1842 after the First Opium War. In 1898, the Qing dynasty of China and the British government entered into an agreement called the Second Convention of Peking that allowed Britain to govern the islands surrounding Hong Kong on lease for 99 years. It was agreed that after the lease expired in 1997, control would be returned to China.

Macau, on the other hand, was governed by the Portuguese since 1557, who started withdrawing troops in the mid-1970s.

Deng initiated talks with Britain and Portugal in the 1980s for the transfer of the two territories. It was then agreed that China would respect the region's autonomy under the one-country two systems policy.

Two agreements were inked with Britain and Portugal. China signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration in Beijing on December 19, 1984, in which China agreed to the terms for the autonomy and the legal, economic and governmental systems for Hong Kong after 1997.

On March 26, 1987, China and Portugal signed an agreement on Macau on similar terms.

On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong returned to Chinese control, while Macau’s sovereignty was handed over to the Chinese on December 20, 1999. China established both regions as Special Administrative Regions under which they were allowed to have their own currencies and economic and legal systems. However, defence and diplomacy remained under China. The mini-Constitutions followed by Hong Kong and Macau will remain in place for 50 years. For Hong Kong, it is valid till 2047, while for Macau it will stay in place till 2049.