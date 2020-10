Nigeria has been witnessing several nationwide protests over police brutality. The demonstrations began after a video went viral showing a man being brutally bashed up by the police officers. This incident quickly became a tipping point for several claims of harassment and extortion by the contentious police unit called "Special Anti-Robbery Squad" (SARS).

Since then a global outrage has enveloped Nigeria. On Tuesday, these protests turned deadly in the city of Lagos where many demonstrators were shot by soldiers. With at least one casualty and several more left wounded, the officers did not halt their shootings on protesters.

Currently, as per the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu's announcement, the SARS police unit has been dissolved. Yet, these protests still continuing in major cities across Nigeria.

So, what exactly is SARS?

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad abbreviated as "SARS" was created in 1992 as a special branch of the Nigerian Police Force to handle crimes dealing with robbery and firearms.