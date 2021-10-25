Explained: What is China’s new land border law  

China on October 23 passed a new law on the protection of its land border areas amid escalating tension with its neighbours, including India, along the international border.

The first national law on the protection of land borders of China aims to manage border-related matters at the legal level and to better maintain national security, according to Chinese state-owned media.

The new land border law will firm up the military-civilian role in defending the country’s borders and it mandates to combine the military defence with the social and economic development work in border areas. It will also strengthen the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) policy of working closely with civilians residing in the border areas. The civilians in border areas will work as the first line of defence.

The law asserts that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are “sacred and inviolable.” The state will take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land border security, mandates the law, according to the Global Times.

The state shall guard against and combat any act that undermines the territorial sovereignty, the Global Times report added.

Infrastructure development in border areas

The Land Border Law, which will come into effect from January 1, 2022, stipulates that the PLA along with the People’s Armed Police Force will organise, guide and coordinate the defence and control of land borders while maintaining social stability.

The law mandates the construction of border towns and improvement of the functioning of border towns. China has already started constructing several towns close to the border in Tibet which play a significant role in border defence, according to a recent Global Times report.

By the end of 2020, over 600 well-appointed villages with accessible roads have been built. At least 130 border roads have also been built from scratch or reconstructed, covering a total length of 3,080 km, the report added.

The law also lays down that the state shall take measures to support economic and social development in border areas and improve public services. The state will have to support people’s life and work while coordinating the border defence and socio-economic development in such areas, the Global Times report added.

Border dispute with India

China shares around 22,000 km of land border with 14 countries. While China has already resolved boundary issues with 12 neighbours, it is yet to finalise border agreements with India and Bhutan.

The new land border law has been passed by China in the backdrop of strained ties with India over the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in eastern Ladakh

India’s border disputes with China cover a 3,488-km long border along the Line of Actual Control.

China has been working on strengthening infrastructure in border areas, which includes road, rail and air networks. In June 2021, China launched its first fully-electrified bullet train in Tibet connecting Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategic location on the Tibetan border close to Arunachal Pradesh.

Since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, tension along the Indo-Chinese international border has escalated. However, recently External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar remarked that the ability of India and China to work together will determine the Asian century, PTI had reported.

Consultation with neighbours

The new law says border disputes with neighbours will be resolved through the principles of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation. China will carry out negotiations with neighbours to manage land border disputes and tackle long-standing issues.

However, the new law also mandates that China can close its border in case of war or any armed conflict that threatens its border security.