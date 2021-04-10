  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Explained: What is behind the latest unrest in North Ireland?

Updated : April 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Northern Ireland has been called the problem child of Brexit, the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union.
As the only part of the U.K. that has a border with an EU nation Ireland, it was the trickiest issue to resolve after Britain voted narrowly in 2016 to leave the 27-nation bloc.
Explained: What is behind the latest unrest in North Ireland?
Published : April 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Get a Xiaomi product for Re 1: Know all about the flash sale

Get a Xiaomi product for Re 1: Know all about the flash sale

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Startup Street: Alteria Capital closes second venture debt fund at Rs 1,325 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement