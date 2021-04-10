Explained: What is behind the latest unrest in North Ireland? Updated : April 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST Northern Ireland has been called the problem child of Brexit, the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union. As the only part of the U.K. that has a border with an EU nation Ireland, it was the trickiest issue to resolve after Britain voted narrowly in 2016 to leave the 27-nation bloc. Published : April 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply