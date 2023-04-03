Explained | Donald Trump's indictment — what's next for the former US president

Donald Trump, who became the first US President in history to be impeached twice while in office, has now become the first former US president to be criminally charged. He is expected to surrender to the authorities in New York on Tuesday.

Donald Trump was indicted on Friday, March 31, by a Manhattan grand jury empanelled by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, on more than 30 counts related to business fraud, adding to the former US president's ignominious record of unsavoury firsts. Trump, who became the first US President in history to be impeached twice while in office, has now become the first former US president to be criminally charged.

Trump is expected to surrender before the authorities in New York on Tuesday, April 4.

Here's a quick look at how grand jury investigations work, and what lies ahead for Trump.

Juries are an important part of the US judicial process — the outcome of any trial, whether criminal or civil, is decided by a 12-member jury picked from registered voters in the court's jurisdiction.

A grand jury is different from a trial jury — it is empanelled by a prosecutor to examine the evidence and decide if there is enough to proceed with the prosecution. If the jury decides the evidence is sufficient, it hands out indictments on all charges it deems the evidence supports.

In Donald Trump's case, the most notable of the indictments the grand jury handed out relates to the hush money scandal, in which then Trump lawyer Michael J. Cohen paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep secret an affair between Trump and herself. Cohen was later reimbursed to the tune of $420,000 from the Trump presidential campaign's election coffers, making this a case of election fraud.

There are two ways in which the next step in the process can play out — Trump will voluntarily surrender, or he is placed under arrest. In either case, he will be processed as a defendant in the case — his fingerprints and mugshots will be entered into the criminal justice database.

Following this is the arraignment, a process in which the defendant is produced publicly before the court. The charges, if unsealed — they are sealed in this case — are made public, and the defendant is asked to enter a plea. In most cases, this is a non-guilty plea.

After this, pre-trial hearings are held, in which the defence team makes a perfunctory attempt to have all the charges dismissed or some charges excluded. After hearing both the prosecution and defence, the judge makes a ruling and then sets a date for the trial.

Between now and the trial, there is a process called 'discovery,' under which, by law, both the prosecution and the defence are oath-bound to share all the documents related to the case.

Leading up to the, the court calls up a large pool of jurors from whom the prosecution and the defence must together pick 12. Each side has a set number of arbitrary dismissals, which means they can ask a potential juror to step aside, no questions asked. They then examine the rest before whittling it down to 12. This process is called voir dire.

Finally, the trial will begin. The prosecution will be invited to deliver its opening statement and then state its case, present its evidence to the jury and call its witnesses. The defence has an option to follow up with its own opening statement, or defer it till it begins to present its case. During the prosecution's case, the defence will have an opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses, and the prosecution will then be given a chance to re-examine the witnesses. Once the prosecution rests its case, the defence will present its case — the process is similar.

Finally, both sides will deliver their closing arguments — summations of their respective cases — and the jury will retire to deliberate on the evidence presented. All members of the jury must unanimously vote to acquit or convict the defendant — even if one juror doesn't fall in line, it will result in a hung jury, and the trial must be held all over again.

In case of a guilty verdict, the trial judge will set a date for sentencing and on the fixed date, deliver the sentence.