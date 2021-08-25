Explained: Taliban's blitzkrieg and why Afghan army disintegrated so quickly

Taliban forces waltzed into Kabul with nary a bullet shot over a week ago. The rapid advance of the insurgency forces across the rough yet beautiful Afghanistan terrain shocked nations. Nations are focused on evacuating foreign nationals and eligible Afghans through the American operated Hamid Karzai International Airport, with just a week remaining until the date of complete withdrawal of US forces from the country.

At the same time, resistance under Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have once again started to form in Panjshir Valley as well.

President Joe Biden has defended the decision to withdraw American and allied forces for the nation as he criticised Afghan leaders and forces for not being “willing to fight”. Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s rapid escape was among the last straw that the Taliban needed to stroll into Kabul, without needing to use their weapons. But what about the Afghan forces? What happened to the countless men that, at least on paper, outnumber the Taliban nearly 3-to-1?

The Afghan Army

The Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF) was established after the US invasion toppled the Taliban government. US and NATO forces trained the newly established army in the Western doctrine of armed warfare and the lessons learnt by the Western forces in their operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Along with training, the US was also responsible for paying the wages and remuneration of these soldiers even though they were under the control of the Afghan government through the Ministry of Defence.

In 2018, it was estimated that there were 180,000 soldiers in the Afghan National Army under the sanctioned strength of 195,000. An additional 99,000 strong police force also served for domestic security in the country but was not as well armed or well trained. The forces did not have any reserve forces. Also, nearly 5 percent of the men were in the Afghan Air Force.

In terms of equipment and ammunition, both were often provided either directly by the US and Western forces or through purchase from the former by the Aghan government. Most small arms used by the force were of US make. Additionally, several armed vehicles like the Humvee, M1117, M113, and armoured road vehicles were provided to the army, totalling thousands. Artillery, mortars, explosive devices and armaments were also provided by Western forces.

A significant investment was also made in the Afghan Air Force, which was also trained by Western allies for effective counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the country. In total, the Air Force counter over 20 propellor combat aircraft, nearly 50 air transport crafts, and nearly 200 helicopters used in various capacities. A significant portion of the aircraft were used by escaping Afghan forces to reach Uzbekistan, while several others were destroyed.

However, even with the destruction of equipment, the Taliban managed to capture significant amounts of weaponry from the surrendering and escaping Afghan forces, an issue that potentially can be a huge problem in the future.

The Taliban, in comparison, had no military aircraft, rose in shabby motorcycles and trucks, and numbered less than 80,000 strong. Yet the insurgent group managed to wrest control of the country.

Why did the Afghan forces fail?

The collapse of the Afghan army was due to both endemic and systemic reasons. Rampant corruption, drug abuse, hierarchal issues, low supply, faltering morale, lack of air support, lack of faith in the government, were all key factors in the poor showing by Afghan forces.

Firstly, Afghan forces only numbered 180,000 on paper. In reality, a significant portion of the army was made of ‘ghost soldiers'. Soldiers who did not exist but whose wages and benefits were still collected by local commanders. It was estimated that only 96,000, including the nearly 7,000 strong air force personnel, were on-hand and in any fighting condition. While police force numbers could also bolster the army, their numbers were also similarly bloated and they did not possess the same training and equipment.

The forces that did exist were hampered by poor leadership and morale. The army’s faith in its leaders was low, and top-level leadership was changed too often. President Ghani had replaced Afghan army chief Lieutenant General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, who himself had only been appointed in June, with Major General Haibatullah Alizai. Asadullah Khalid, the Defence Minister, was replaced by General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi as well. Mohammadi is still resisting the Taliban rule with the rest of the resistance in Panjshir. Core commanders were similarly replaced in the months leading up to the fall of Kabul.

Morale was low amongst the ground troops due to rampant corruption in all levels of the Afghan army and lack of pay. As the US announced its decision to withdraw troops from the Afghan theatre, the responsibility of paying wages for the army fell back on the Afghan government which was often unable to do so on time. Oftentimes salaries were held by local commanders instead. Troops were deployed for months without any pay, without any leaves and without any support. The morale shock of American troops essentially ‘abandoning’ the Afghan army was also keenly felt in several corps.

The Afghan military even before was beset with institutional problems as the Western hierarchy and doctrine of warfare often clashed with the culturally sensitive tribal social dynamics of Afghans. Illiteracy was a massive issue in the army, with nearly 90 percent of the army being made out of soldiers who could not read or write. The drug addiction rate was estimated to be anywhere from 50 percent to 75 percent of the whole army as well.

Desertion due to poor conditions was common, along with theft. The attrition rate of the Afghan army, due to desertion and injuries, being around 5,000 a month while the recruitment rate was only 1/10th of that number. Fragging, or instances of forces killing friendly forces intentionally, along with gross human rights abuses also remained a major issue until the fall of Kabul as well.

Defeat in Detail

The collapse of the Afghan forces was due to tactical reasons as well. When President Biden announced the departure of American troops in April, less than 3 weeks later the Taliban forces had launched their all-out offensive. The peace talks in Doha had not managed to secure a promise to not engage in another offensive with the Afghan government, and with the US forces pulling out the Taliban had essentially nothing to fear.

The group quickly managed to take control of several rural districts, taking control of large highways and road networks. Without these important connections, all supplies to the Afghan Army would need to be made via the meagre Air Force. While US and NATO forces had aided in resupply missions and provided air superiority to Afghan forces, that blanket of security was also gone. Strongholds of government forces would often run out of food, water, ammunition and fuel before they were either forced to surrender or escape.

The Taliban could also concentrate its forces much more effectively than the Afghan National Army, which was forced to defend large swathes of areas without much support. So while the numerical superiority lay with one side, it was only the Taliban that could effectively wield their forces across the battlefield.

Lack of organisation command hastened the advance of the Taliban. The Afghan army contained over 1,000 generals, over 5 times as many as the US Army alone while being less than 1/5th the size.

As troops began to surrender or escape, it also caused a resulting morale shock in the remaining forces. Soldiers are less likely to fight till the end of their fellow soldiers are not doing the same. The poor supply issues along with the existing problems only compounded the issues.

Taliban’s cohesiveness as a force, and the strength of their ideological will, only heightened the contrast and caused one force to lose and the other to win at an exponential rate. At the end, when former President Ghani fled it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.