King Charles III's coronation emblem features flora from all the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom and the design uses the red, white, and blue colours of the Union flag. More exciting details inside.

King Charles III's coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, and as the day nears, more details about the event are being released. One of the key features of the royal event is the official emblem of the coronation designed by the acclaimed British designer Sir Jony Ive, who was also behind the Apple iPhone and Mac designs.

Sir Jony Ive, who previously worked as the chief design officer at Apple, holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide.

About the emblem

The logo is from Sir Jony Ive's creative collective ‘LoveFrom’ and it symbolises the historic dawn of the new reign, which is known as UK's Carolean era.

The emblem features flora from all the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom and the design uses the red, white, and blue colours of the Union flag.

"The rose is of England, the thistle is of Scotland, the daffodil is of Wales and the shamrock is of Northern Ireland," said an official release.

The flowers come together to form the shape of St Edward’s Crown, which will be used to crown King Charles III at the coronation service.

The emblem also pays tribute to King Charles's love of Nature, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The coronation emblem is essentially the logo used in all official marketing and communications surrounding King Charles III’s coronation.

It will feature on all the merchandise and at key events, such as the Westminster Abbey service on May 6 and Windsor concert on May 7.

It will be seen at national events and even at street parties and community gatherings.

The coronation emblem is free to download from the official website, and people can use it for their own parties. It will be available on the website until December 31, 2023.

The story behind the logo

Speaking of the story behind the emblem, Sir Jony said, “The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combines to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion," in the official release.

About the coronation

King Charles III's official coronation will take place on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey as per the 1,000 years old tradition.

It is expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society with deep roots belonging to the longstanding traditions.

Accompanying the service at the Westminster Abbey, there will be celebrations galore, including traditional processions, a music concert at Windsor Castle, light shows and community volunteering.