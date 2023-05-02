3 Min(s) Read
King Charles III's coronation emblem features flora from all the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom and the design uses the red, white, and blue colours of the Union flag. More exciting details inside.
King Charles III's coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, and as the day nears, more details about the event are being released. One of the key features of the royal event is the official emblem of the coronation designed by the acclaimed British designer Sir Jony Ive, who was also behind the Apple iPhone and Mac designs.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sir Jony Ive, who previously worked as the chief design officer at Apple, holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide.
About the emblem