Explained | King Charles' coronation emblem, created by former Apple designer

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 7:12:07 PM IST (Updated)

King Charles III's coronation emblem features flora from all the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom and the design uses the red, white, and blue colours of the Union flag. More exciting details inside.

King Charles III's coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, and as the day nears, more details about the event are being released. One of the key features of the royal event is the official emblem of the coronation designed by the acclaimed British designer Sir Jony Ive, who was also behind the Apple iPhone and Mac designs.

Sir Jony Ive, who previously worked as the chief design officer at Apple, holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide.


About the emblem

X