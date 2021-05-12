Explained: How Jerusalem tensions triggered heaviest Israel-Palestine fighting in years Updated : May 12, 2021 08:24:06 IST Hamas may be sensing an opportunity to edge out Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Politics, history and religion all place Jerusalem at the centre of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict A distracted Netanyahu may have allowed tensions to surge in Jerusalem and spill over into Gaza Published : May 12, 2021 08:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply