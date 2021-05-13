  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Israel Iron Dome: Here's how Israel intercepts rockets and protects country

Updated : May 13, 2021 02:08:57 IST

Iron Dome, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries has been protecting Israel since 2011
Iron Dome also neutralizes artillery and mortars as well as aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles
One unit of Iron Dome is priced at over $50 million
Israel Iron Dome: Here's how Israel intercepts rockets and protects country
Published : May 13, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement