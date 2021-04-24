Explained: How India, US are assisting in rescuing Indonesian submarine? Updated : April 24, 2021 01:39:32 IST Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 crew members onboard is missing from April 21 India, US and Australia have joined the rescue operation India will send an intervention system of the second deep submergence rescue vessel for the rescue mission Published : April 24, 2021 01:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply