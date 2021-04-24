Explained: How India, US are assisting in rescuing Indonesian submarine?

The search for the KRI Nanggala-402, the missing Indonesian navy submarine, is being carried out at a frantic speed as the vessel is expected to have enough air only to last until around dawn on Saturday.

If the submarine was still intact, it would only have enough air to last until early Saturday, according to reports quoting Indonesian officials, thus fading hopes of survival of the 53-crew members on board.

The United States, Australia and India have joined the list of countries assisting the Indonesian navy in the search and rescue mission of the navy vessel which lost contact in the Bali Sea on Wednesday, April 21, while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill.

How US, Australia and India are assisting in rescue mission?

India will airlift critical search equipment to Indonesia to locate the submarine. The equipment, an intervention system of the second deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV), will be airlifted to Indonesia by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The United States has sent a P-8 Poseidon aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation. The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto and offered additional support on Friday, according to the Pentagon.

Australia has also deployed a sonar-equipped warship with a helicopter to help in the submarine rescue mission, amid growing concerns that the submarine might have not been able to withstand the water pressure.

Official information from Indonesia

Addressing a press meet Achmad Riad, a spokesman for the Indonesian military said, they haven't found the submarine but with the equipment in hand they “should be able to find the location”. An investigation is on to ascertain if the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres, well beyond its limits, according to Indonesia's navy.

An aerial search had earlier located an oil spill near the vessel’s last location according to Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono’s comment on Friday.

Depth range of KRI Nanggala-402

The submarine is diesel-electric powered and could withstand a depth of up to 500 metres but anything beyond that could be dangerous, the navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said. The Bali Sea has depth ranges of more than 1,500 metres.

The commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan is one of the 53-crew members on board the missing vessel.