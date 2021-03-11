Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill Updated : March 11, 2021 03:52 PM IST The historic $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus package is Joe Biden’s first major legislative victory as President of the US The bill is not just limited to a COVID relief package but also includes provisions for healthcare, education and unemployment benefits Published : March 11, 2021 03:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply