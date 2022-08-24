Explained | Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loans in US

By Vijay Anand

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will forgive student loans of up to $20,000 each for those falling into a certain income bracket.

The announcement comes nearly midway into Biden's term as president, for most of which the progressive left of the Democratic Party had been piling the pressure on him to forgive student debt.

So how does this plan work and who is eligible? Let's take a look at some frequently asked questions.

What is the plan exactly?

The three-part plan is aimed at helping working and middle-class federal student loan borrowers " transition back to regular payment" as the US government's pandemic-related support expires. "This plan includes loan forgiveness of up to $20,000," a US government website said.

How does the plan work?

As the first part of the plan, the Biden administration will extend an ongoing student loan instalment moratorium till December 31, 2022, with payments resuming in January 2023.

Do borrowers need to do anything?

No. The moratorium will come into effect automatically.

What happens once payments resume?

In part two, The US Department of Education will offer debt cancellation for borrowers at the highest risk of default — up to $20,000 to Pell Grant (a US government aid scheme) recipients and up to $10,000 for others. Borrowers are eligible for if their individual income is less than $125,000 per annum, or $250,000 for households, the US government said.

What does the “up to” in “up to $20,000” or “up to $10,000” mean?

The debt relief is capped at the amount of a borrower's outstanding debt. For example: If an individual is eligible for $20,000 in debt relief, but has a balance of $15,000, s/he will only receive $15,000 in relief.

How many borrowers will benefit?

According to income data available with the the US Department of Education, nearly 80 lakh borrowers stand to benefit.

What if a borrower's income bata is not available?

The government will launch a simple application in the coming weeks, before the moratorium ends.

Is there any other debt relief scheme?

Yes, borrowers employed by non-profits, the US military, or the US federal, state, Tribal, or local governments may be eligible to have all of their student loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) programme.

What is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Programme?

The PSLF writes off the remaining balance on a borrower's federal student loans after 120 payments, if the borrower is working full-time for a US federal, state, Tribal, or local government; military; or a qualifying non-profit. Enrolments on or after November 1, 2022, will not be eligible for this benefit.

What is part three of the plan?

Make the student loan system more manageable for current and future borrowers, as per the US government.

What does this imply?

The Biden administration is proposing a rule to create a new income-driven repayment plan "that will substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower- and middle-income borrowers"

According to the official government website, the rule would require borrowers to pay no more than 5 percent of their discretionary income monthly — income that is considered for the montly instalment — on undergraduate loans, down from the current 10 percent.

Further, the rule will also raise the amount of non-discretionary income, which is protected from repayment. This guarantees that no borrower earning under 225% of the US federal poverty level will have to make a monthly payment. For borrowers with loan outstanding of $12,000 or less, the debt will be forgiven after 10 years of payments, instead of 20 years.