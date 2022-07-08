Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo died after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara in Japan, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been confirmed dead. He served as the country's prime minister twice. Here is a chronology. #nhkworldhttps://t.co/CKPAs8t8uZ — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 8, 2022

Abe was shot at about 11:30 am in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. The gun seized at the scene appears to be handmade.

Citing a senior member of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, national broadcaster NHK said “former Prime Minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara, where he was receiving medical treatment."

Expressing his grief over Abe's death, PM Modi said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me."

"Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," he added.

NHK reported that the suspect worked in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until 2005. The 41-year-old suspect lives in Nara city.

There have been no further updates on Abe Shinzo's condition. Police have arrested Yamagami Tetsuya for attempted murder. Defense officials say the 41-year-old suspect worked for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until 2005. https://t.co/CVDvfYNfKm — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 8, 2022

Earlier, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has addressed reporters on this assassination attempt against the former PM. He said Abe was in hospital in critical condition. "We are hoping and praying that Mr Abe will survive this," he said while cancelling his remaining campaign events for Friday.

Condemning the shooting, Kishida called it “a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy.”

Reports claim Abe is showed no vital signs after being rushed to a hospital following the attack. Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe in a tweet said that the 67-year-old was in a state of "cardiopulmonary arrest". The term in Japan is often used before death is officially confirmed.

Shinzo Abe twice served as Japan's Prime Minister, first in 2006 when he became the youngest post-war leader at the age of 52. He again led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide victory in 2012.

His family's political history stretches back decades to his grandfather, Kishi Nobusuke who served as PM between 1957 and 1960. Abe's father later served as foreign minister of the country.

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 percent soon after the news broke out as investors leapt to safe assets.

With input from agencies