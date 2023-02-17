The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led European countries to show increased interest in purchasing American weaponry, with demand focused on cheaper, less sophisticated items such as artillery, drones, and shoulder-fired missiles.

According to military officials, industry executives, and recent announcements by governments and defense manufacturers, countries close to Russia, including Poland, Finland, and Germany, are negotiating new deals to buy arms and looking to speed up existing contracts. The focus on high-volume, less costly weapons demonstrates how the war in Ukraine has reshaped strategic thinking in European capitals about how future conflicts could be fought.

Visions of high-tech wars have been replaced by the reality of relentless artillery duels and soldiers dug into muddy trenches. The war in Ukraine has seen both sides expend vast quantities of artillery shells and missiles, highlighting the need for higher stocks of weapons than previously anticipated.

One weapon that has proven particularly effective in Ukraine is the Javelin missile, which has demonstrated its deadly accuracy against Russian tanks. Several European countries have expressed interest in purchasing the Javelin after seeing its effectiveness in action.

Another weapon garnering attention is Raytheon Technologies' precision-guided 155 millimeter artillery rounds. The rounds, which are accurate to within 12 feet and have a range of 20 miles, have already garnered interest from three European nations, with five others expressing interest as well.

While expressions of interest are the first step in a multi-step acquisition process, with approval from the United States government and negotiations between the buyer and weapons contractor needed before delivery, several military attachés report that their countries are making sure payments to defense contractors are on schedule to avoid any delays. The weapons purchases have become a domestic policy priority in their respective countries.

The increased interest in American weaponry from European countries comes amid rising tensions with Russia, particularly over its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. The demand for cheaper, less sophisticated weapons highlights the realities of modern warfare and the need for increased stockpiling of munitions.

In response to the growing demand for its weaponry, American arms makers are ramping up production and ensuring timely deliveries. With European countries looking to build US weapons in Europe, the US defense industry is poised to benefit from this growing demand for cheaper, basic weaponry.

Drones Big and Small

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, several European countries are looking to purchase and even produce US weapons to bolster their military capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign imports.

Finland and Denmark are reportedly in talks with General Atomics to buy MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones for maritime and land surveillance. Poland, which is eager to get its hands on the same model drones, has received two of the previous generation on lease from General Atomics until they receive US approval to purchase the new ones.

Germany's Rheinmetall is also looking to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) mobile rocket launchers, which have been successful in targeting Russian positions. It is not yet clear whether the system would be produced under license, a joint venture, or some other arrangement.

Meanwhile, Latvia is interested in co-producing US munitions, recognizing the benefits provided by local production of large caliber munitions.

The first orders for more expensive arms are expected to be used to backfill equipment sent to Ukraine by Poland. Slovakia has already indicated its readiness to send its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, with the likely replacement being Lockheed Martin's F-16, which costs around $65 million each.

Investors have taken notice of the increased demand for US weapons, with share prices of the biggest US defense contractors rising by $35 billion in market value since the invasion of Ukraine began.

While European fears of Russian aggression continue to generate orders for bigger, multibillion dollar US weapons like fighter jets and missile defense systems with sophisticated radar, some countries are also looking to smaller drones and unmanned aircraft to bolster their surveillance capabilities. Others are looking to produce US weapons on their own soil to reduce costs and increase self-sufficiency.

As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and its neighboring countries, it remains to be seen whether this trend of increased US weapon purchases and production will continue to grow.

Artillery Still Key in Modern Warfare, Demand Surges Amid Conflict in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, demand for 155 millimeter artillery shells has soared. The conflict has highlighted the importance of artillery in overwhelming enemy positions and thwarting troop advances, leading to a surge in orders from allied nations such as Norway, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, and Italy.

According to an Army official, the US production goal for 155 millimeter rounds has tripled from 30,000 shells a month to 90,000 a month over the next two years. The increase reflects the need to restock US supplies, as well as those of allied nations who have sent some of their stocks to Ukraine.

The Javelin anti-armor missile has also become a crucial weapon in modern warfare, with many countries realizing its importance early on in the Ukraine conflict. Lithuania, for example, has set aside 1 billion euros for Javelins and other weapons.

In response to the growing demand, Lockheed announced in May that it was doubling production of Javelin missiles, and later won a $309 million order for more than 1,300 Javelin missiles for Norway, Albania, Latvia, and to restock US supplies sent to Ukraine. The United States also approved a $300 million order for Britain in August.

"The Ukraine conflict has really hit home that this is an industrial-style war," said Seth Jones with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "It requires a high volume of weaponry in a short period of time."

Despite the importance of more sophisticated platforms like tanks and planes, the training required for Javelins is relatively quick, and the weapons themselves are relatively inexpensive. The medium-range missiles guide themselves after being launched, allowing the shooter to take cover.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored the continued importance of artillery and the crucial role it plays in modern warfare. As demand for artillery shells and Javelin missiles surges, manufacturers are stepping up production to meet the needs of allied nations and restock depleted supplies.