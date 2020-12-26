World EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on January 1 Updated : December 26, 2020 07:34 PM IST The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade Businesses, so long left in the dark about what is in store for them, will also be trying to understand its implications. UK ceased to be an official member on January 31 this year and is days away from the end of an exit transition period. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply