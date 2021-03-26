EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges Updated : March 26, 2021 08:27 AM IST Of 300 million doses due to be delivered to EU countries by the end of June, Astrazeneca aims to deliver only 100 million. The EU is divided over whether to take a tougher line on vaccine exports by companies that do not meet contractual commitments. Published : March 26, 2021 08:25 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply