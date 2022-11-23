English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeworld News

EU lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

EU lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

EU lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Nov 23, 2022 6:32 PM IST (Updated)

Even as the 27-nation EU condemned the invasion of Ukraine which Russia launched on February 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far refused to blacklist Russia despite resolutions in both chambers of Congress urging him to do so. The EU move, however, is largely symbolic as it does not have a legal framework to back it up.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday, November 23, designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism (SST), arguing that Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets, such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters, violated international law.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion (on February 24, 2022) before an international court.


The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read: Atomic Energy Agency chief meets Russian delegation amid warning over 'nuclear accident' at Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States and other countries to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, accusing its forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far refused to list Russia despite resolutions in both chambers of Congress urging him to do so.

The US State Department currently names four countries — Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria — as state sponsors of terrorism, meaning they are subject to a defence export ban and financial restrictions.

Also Read: Indonesia earthquake toll rises to 271, aftershocks & heavy rains disrupt rescue efforts

In the EU, the parliaments of four countries have so far designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

Talking about the economic implications the designation could have, should the US also add Russia to the list, M. Blazakis, professor of practice at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told Forbes, “It would likely expand the types of material that could not go to Russia. Dual-export restrictions are a key aspect of the SST regime.

“Second, and perhaps even more important, adding Russia to the State Sponsor of Terrorism regime would have implications for every government that continues to engage in any exchange, especially defence-related, with Russia. The SST listing would have secondary effects for countries engaged in such exchanges and they would become a target of secondary sections unless the President issued a waiver to exempt the activity.”

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Twin explosions rock Jerusalem, one dead, 21 injured

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

European Union (EU)RussiaRussia-Ukraine warterrorism

Next Article

Thanksgiving Day: Its significance and how it’s celebrated

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng