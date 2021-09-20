EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute on Monday

European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia's scrapping of a USD 40 billion submarine order with France, a move that has enraged Paris and cast a shadow over free trade talks between the EU and Australia.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 2200 GMT, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels.

Australia said last week it would cancel an order of conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.

It is not clear if the dispute will have implications for the next round of EU- Australia trade talks, scheduled for October 12.

"We are analysing the impact of the AUKUS announcement and what the impact would be on this schedule," a Commission spokesperson said.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, told a briefing, in English, "I guess this will not lead to stopping negotiations and talks with Australia, but they will be much more complicated."