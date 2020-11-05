  • SENSEX
Ethiopia near civil war as PM sends army into defiant region

Updated : November 05, 2020 01:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s move against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, in one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries, sent a shock wave through the long-turbulent Horn of Africa region.
Internet and phone lines were cut in Tigray, challenging efforts to verify the Ethiopian government's account of events.
Ethiopia near civil war as PM sends army into defiant region

