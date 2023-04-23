English Language Day's primary purpose is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and to enable equal usage of all six languages within the organization. Over 1.75 billion people throughout the world are fluent in the English language, making it the sole viable means of communication between individuals whose original languages are very different from one another

English Language Day will be celebrated on April 23. This day is marked annually to raise awareness of and appreciation for the history, culture, and accomplishments of each of the six working languages used by the United Nations. Additionally, it is renowned for both the birthday and the date of death of the famed playwright William Shakespeare, who was born on this day and died on that same day.

On April 23, 2010, the Department of Global Communications made the decision to commemorate English Language Day alongside other days observed for each of the UN's six official languages: English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Russian. This day's primary purpose is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and to enable equal usage of all six languages within the organisation. Another one of the day's goals is to bring about equal use of all languages.

The most widely used and spoken language on the globe is English, which is also known as the international language. Over 1.75 billion people throughout the world are fluent in the English language, making it the sole viable means of communication between individuals whose original languages are very different from one another. The fact that English has been recognized as an official language in more than 67 nations has enabled it to become the commercial language used all over the world. This is a very significant achievement. Because of this, it is undeniable that this dominant language plays a huge role in the globe by having an effect on the entirety of the working population.

Here are some quotes by famous personalities -

“With hard work, learning English, and getting involved, there is no limit on what you can achieve.”- Arnold Schwarzenegger

“We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary.”- James Nicoll

“Speaking English is like a tongue-twister for me. I can speak each word perfectly, but then you have to string them together, like “Blah, blah, blah." That’s when I get crazy.”- Jackie Chan

“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going.”- Rita Mae Brown

“The English language is like London: proudly barbaric yet deeply civilised, too, common yet royal, vulgar yet processional, sacred yet profane.”- Stephen Fry