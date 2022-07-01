Meta cuts its hiring target for engineers by over 30%

Meta Platforms has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, the Reuters reported. Mark Zuckerberg cited the figure during a weekly employee Q&A session.

“I can’t sit here and make a permanent ongoing promise that as things shift that we won’t have to reconsider (job cuts)," Zuckerberg told the staff during a meeting.

“Our expectation is not that we’re going to have to do that. And instead, basically what we’re doing is we’re dialling growth to the levels that we think are going to be manageable over time."

Meta also has reportedly frozen hirings for several verticals like shopping and Messenger Kids after its stock price is down 43 percent this year. Meta is now banking upon $10 billion by Metaverse over the coming years.

“As we alluded to in our recent earnings, we’re evaluating key priorities across the company and putting energy behind them especially as they relate to our core business and Reality Labs," a Meta spokesperson told The Verge.

This comes after Meta reported poor Q4 earnings for Fiscal year 2021-22. The net income fell by 8.3 percent on year to $10.3 billion . The earnings per share (EPS) reported by the company was $3.67 missed the street estimate of $3.84 per share.

The Daily Active Users (DAUs) were also much below analysts expectation of 1.95 billion and came at the figure of 1.93 billion while Monthly Active Users (MAUs) came at 2.91 billion, below the expected figure of 2.95 billion. Meta shares witnessed over 20 percent fall soon after results were announced.