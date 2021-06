In 1993, Netanyahu, who was opposed to Israel-PLO peace accords then, became the leader of the Likud party. He was the youngest person ever to serve as Israel's prime minister in 1996 after defeating Prime Minister Shimon Peres by a thin margin. In one of his biggest decisions, he ordered the tunnel near Al-Aqsa Mosque be reopened, which angered Arab nations. Subsequently, he reversed his opposition to the 1993 deal and agreed to withdraw troops from key areas like Hebron. However, due to opposition from right wing parties in Israel, his government was dissolved in 1998. He later served as foreign affairs minister and finance minister in the government led by Ariel Sharon. (Image: AP)