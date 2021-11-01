Elon Musk's riposte after UN director says his '$6B' can help solve world hunger

World hunger is not going anywhere. Nor is Elon Musk’s Twitter feed. David Beasley, Director of the World Food Programme (WPF), in an interview with CNN, recently, stated that even 2 percent of Elon Musk’s wealth could solve world hunger.

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has estimated that nearly 811 million people suffer from hunger globally, even as rates of undernourishment have declined. "$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," Beasley said.

In a Twitter response to another user, Musk then responded that if Beasley or the UN could prove those claims then he’d sell the Tesla stocks to raise the amount.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Beasley quickly replied to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, stating that the headlines were misleading and that the $6 billion wouldn’t stop world hunger but it would lead to food going to the 42 million of the hungriest and facing famines.

“$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises,” Beasley said.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

“With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!” the director added.

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Musk also tweeted a link to a news report from 2015 alleging that starving children 'as young as nine (were) forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food' in the Central African Republic, from the Express.

“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing,” Musk retorted.

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Of the 42 million people facing immediate starvation, a significant proportion is located in conflict-torn areas. The entire population of Afghanistan and Yemen, the population of the Tigray region in Ethiopia are among those in urgent need of humanitarian aid, highlighted a recent WFP report. With the $6 billion that Beasley asked for, divided among the 42 million people, would amount to just over $140 (around Rs 10,488). Of course only a portion of the aid directly reaches those in need.

Estimates range wildly for the amount needed to end world hunger, with the lowest estimates being pegged at $7 billion and the highest being projected at over $300 billion. A recent study that was backed by the German government, had assessed that contributing $30 billion annually would lead to the elimination of world hunger by the year 2030.