Elon Musk's riposte after UN director says his '$6B' can help solve world hunger

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021
.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021
.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021
Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes.Sunlight is a wonderful thing.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021