Elon Musk’s 'finest fragrance' named 'Burnt Hair' sold out in 48 hours

Mini Musk had joked about the perfume back in September, calling it a “slow-burn”.

Elon Musk holds many titles like the founder and CEO of EV manufacturer Tesla, the CEO and founder of SpaceX, and others. Now, Musk, the ‘Perfume Salesman’, has sold nearly 29,000 bottles of perfume on the Internet in just 48 hours.

“The finest fragrance on Earth,” said Musk on Twitter as he revealed a red vial which said ‘Burnt Hair’ from Singed.

Musk had first joked about launching a perfume in September. It ships in January.

“Burnt Hair” – Scent for Men by Singed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2022

The company claims that it smells “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work” and calls it “The Essence of Repugnant Desire”. But if you had any hopes of trying this wonderfully marketed fragrance, you may be out of luck as the perfume is sold out.

And … sold out! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

The perfume was being sold for $100 (Rs 8,235) by Musk’s The Boring Company. With Musk having over 109 million followers on the social media platform, the billionaire was able to sell over 20,000 bottles within the day itself. Musk decided to celebrate the success of the perfume by changing his bio to ‘Perfume Salesman’ on Twitter. Musk quipped that with a name like his, he should have joined the fragrance industry sooner.

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Musk also poked fun at his ongoing troubles in buying the social media platform Twitter.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

This is not the first time that Musk has unveiled slightly bizarre products for sale. Musk had previously sold Tesla-branded satin shorts for $69.420 in 2020. In 2018, Musk sold working flamethrowers for $500 each. Even his The Boring Company can be speculated to have its origin in a tweet that Musk made in 2016 complaining about the traffic.