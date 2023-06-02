Elon Musk wrapped up China visit — Here's what he was up to

This was Tesla CEO Elon Musk's first visit to China in three years. Read on to check highlights from his visit:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk left Shanghai on Thursday after wrapping up his China tour, where he met with the country's top officials, praised its technology development as well as visited Tesla's Gigafactory.

This was Musk's visit to China in three years. His visit came in the backdrop of the country looking at portraying a friendly environment for businesses abroad amid geopolitical tensions with the US, after years of strict COVID protocols that made the operating environment difficult.

On Tuesday, Musk met with Qin Gang, the foreign minister of China. While Qin spoke about the electric vehicle market's potential in the country, Musk praised the country's people and achievements.

On Wednesday, Musk met China's industry and information technology minister Jin Zhuanglong. Both sides discussed the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles.

The following day, Musk met the Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining. Tesla's Giga factory is situated in Shanghai and is the only production site in the country as well as one of the biggest in the world for Tesla.

Chen spoke about Shanghai as a location for international business, and Musk praised the success of the factory, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources that Musk also met Ding Xuexiang, the Chinese vice-premier.

Ding is the sixth highest-ranked leader in the Politburo Standing Committee, the top governing body led by President Xi Jinping, Reuters reported. This was also Ding's first one-on-one meeting with a foreign CEO.

Also Read: Elon Musk SpaceX wins Pentagon contract for satellite services to Ukraine