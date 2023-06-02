Elon Musk wrapped up China visit — Here's what he was up to

This was Tesla CEO Elon Musk's first visit to China in three years. Read on to check highlights from his visit:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk left Shanghai on Thursday after wrapping up his China tour, where he met with the country's top officials, praised its technology development as well as visited Tesla's Gigafactory.

This was Musk's visit to China in three years. His visit came in the backdrop of the country looking at portraying a friendly environment for businesses abroad amid geopolitical tensions with the US, after years of strict COVID protocols that made the operating environment difficult.