Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla boss says cage fight may happen in the Colosseum

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta top boss Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Italy in Rome’s Colosseum. Here's how Musk is preparing for the match

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Rome in the Colosseum, Musk indicated on June 30.

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted. In a reply to the tweet, he added that he needs to work on his endurance alongside a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight'.

The billionaire’s tweet came days after he trained with Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman for his upcoming fight with Zuckerberg.

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train in martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what,” Fridman tweeted on June 28.

Prior to this, Fridman had shared a post on Twitter in which he was seen training with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in "jiu-jitsu" - a Brazilian martial art.

Meta CEO has trained in Jiu-Jitsu and has even won medals in a few tournaments. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu-jitsu tournament last month. He recently impressed the internet with 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups, and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest.

It all started last week, the two tech billionaires agreed to a “cage match” face-off.

Musk, who owns Twitter , responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.” He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote late June 20.

Zuckerberg soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk's proposal. “Send me the location,”

Zuckerberg wrote in a June 21 night Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk's tweet alongside another user's response urging the Twitter owner to “start training.”

In response to Zuckerberg’s location request, Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon. He then joked about his fighting skills and workout routine, suggesting that the fight may not be serious.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk wrote.