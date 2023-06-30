CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsElon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla boss says cage fight may happen in the Colosseum

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla boss says cage fight may happen in the Colosseum

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla boss says cage fight may happen in the Colosseum
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 30, 2023 4:33:50 PM IST (Published)

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta top boss Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Italy in Rome’s Colosseum. Here's how Musk is preparing for the match

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Rome in the Colosseum, Musk indicated on June 30.

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted. In a reply to the tweet, he added that he needs to work on his endurance alongside a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight'.
The billionaire’s tweet came days after he trained with Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman for his upcoming fight with Zuckerberg.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X