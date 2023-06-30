Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla boss says cage fight may happen in the Colosseum

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta top boss Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Italy in Rome’s Colosseum. Here's how Musk is preparing for the match

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Rome in the Colosseum, Musk indicated on June 30.

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted. In a reply to the tweet, he added that he needs to work on his endurance alongside a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight'.

The billionaire’s tweet came days after he trained with Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman for his upcoming fight with Zuckerberg.