Elon Musk tweets photo of Taliban at Afghan presidential palace with this caption…

While several Hollywood celebrities have been tweeting about the recent takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed out the Taliban's blatant disregard for COVID-19 norms.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted a photo of the Taliban militants in the Afghan presidential palace. His caption said — "Not one f$#king mask, Jesus Christ".

A few hours later, he replied to his tweet saying, "Do they even know about the delta variant!?"

His tweet prompted a barrage of jokes on the internet.

Poster boy Elon Musk’s messages on Twitter reveals he has come a long way from his 2020 tweets demanding America to be free (not of the virus but of opening up), calling the coronavirus “dumb” and that neither he nor his children will ever be vaccinated. He was later diagnosed with the virus. In April 2021, he tweeted he believes in vaccines and specifically COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite the spread of the virus and millions of deaths worldwide, he took his son to X Æ A-Xii to ‘Starbase’ in Boca Chica absolutely unmasked. He even took his mask off for a photo. Guess, he still has a long way to go before calling the kettle black (read: Taliban).

While the Delta variant of COVID-19 is driving surges in many parts of the world, it’s a double whammy for the Afghans who are fighting for survival amid a pandemic

Afghanistan may see a heavy human toll in the coming weeks if immediate measures aren’t taken. It has been reported that the Taliban reportedly have banned the COVID-19 vaccination in the Paktia province.

Despite the country receiving 1.4 million doses as a part of its share of vaccines from COVAX last month, only 0.6 percent of its citizens are fully vaccinated against a global average of 23.6 percent.

