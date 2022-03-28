0

Elon Musk 'supposedly' contracts COVID-19 again

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk on Monday afternoon (local time) said he 'supposedly' had contracted the COVID-19 infection and was not showing almost no symptoms.

Chief executive officer of Tesla Inc Elon Musk on Monday afternoon (local time) said he supposedly had contracted the COVID-19 infection and was showing almost no symptoms.
"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he tweeted.
Musk had in November 2020 tweeted that he most likely had a moderate case of COVID-19. He said he was getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely he had a moderate case of COVID-19 and that he was showing symptoms such as minor cold.
Last week, Elon Musk had tweeted that he had been “working on Master Plan Part 3”. Later, in response to a tweet, Musk signalled that the plan would revolve around scaling up operations and artificial intelligence (AI).
“Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk had tweeted, adding that the plan would also include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.
