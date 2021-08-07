Elon Musk reveals Walter Isaacson, Steve Jobs’ biographer, to write his story

Elon Musk is getting another biography and this one will be penned by famous author Walter Isaacson, the billionaire announced on Twitter on August 5.

"If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," he tweeted.

Isaacson, known for his best-selling biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has also written on great historical personalities like Leonardo da Vinci and Benjamin Franklin.

Without revealing any more details, the Tesla CEO said Isaacson shadowed him for several days to gather material for the book.

This isn’t the first time that Musk is going to be the subject of a book. Ashlee Vance has already written his biography titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”.

The book had a fiery anecdote that said Musk once reprimanded an employee for choosing to attend his child’s birth over an event related to work. Vance claimed that she got the information from an unnamed Tesla employee. Musk, however, refuted the claim.

Other books on Musk include “Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors" by Ed Niedermeyer and “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century” by Tim Higgins’.

Isaacson is a professor of history at Tulane University in New Orleans. He has, so far, chronicled the lives of Benjamin Franklin, Henry Kissinger, and Steve Jobs and has also written about Albert Einstein. His book on Einstein was adapted into a TV series called "Genius".

Musk told a user on Twitter that all books by Isaacson are great but he likes the one on Franklin the most. “Yeah, they’re all good, but I particularly liked his biography of Ben Franklin,” he said.

Isaacson’s latest book "The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race" was released in March this year. It is based on the life of Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Jennifer Doudna and her pioneering work on gene-editing technology CRISPR.

A Twitter user asked if Musk will write his autobiography to which the Tesla CEO replied saying, “maybe one day”.