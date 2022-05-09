If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances: Elon Musk raises Twitter storm

Tesla boss Elon Musk created a storm on early Monday morning by posting about the chances of his death under mysterious circumstances on Twitter.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted Musk.

This tweet was soon after Musk alleged former Russian Deputy PM and Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin of sending false information to the Russian media about him.

According to the post shared by Musk, Rogozin alleged the Tesla boss of supporting fascism in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The post alleged that Musk, through his company Starlink, delivered internet services to the Azov battalion and Ukrainian marines through the Pentagon.

“According to our information, the delivery of Starlink equipment was carried out by the pentagon. Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment,” the post said.

Soon after the invasion in February, Musk activated Starlink internet services in Ukraine after a minister’s call for help. Musk had also challenged Russian President Putin for a one-to-one fight to decide the outcome of the war.

Russia has long accused the Azov battalion of being neo-nazis, who are sympathetic to Hitler's nazi ideology. Russian President Vladamir Putin had earlier announced “denazification” along with “demilitarisation” as his key objectives for invading Ukraine, which he termed a "special military operation".